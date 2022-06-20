Flight cancellations, delays cause travel woes during busy holiday weekend

Travelers are facing misery at airports across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weekend cancelations and delays are having an impact on flights at airports across the country.

As the first fully observed Juneteenth federal holiday things couldn’t have been worse in terms of national air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.4 million people at security checkpoints Friday, which was the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving and roughly 100,000 more travelers than the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Friday through Sunday more than 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled nationwide.

The problem is a combination of major staff shortages, bad weather, and the airlines having a hard keeping up with the demand. Delta and United have the highest number of cancellations.

Delta said it plans to cancel 100 flights a day this summer.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg said the federal government has the power to force airlines to hire more workers if they’re not able to meet the standards.

He says his office will wait to see how airlines fare with summer travel before making a decision.