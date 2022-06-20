LET US KNOW: Are you changing or thinking about changing your summer travel plans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Delays and cancelations at airports across the country are having a huge impact on the start of the summer travel season.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.4 million people at security checkpoints Friday, which was the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving and roughly 100,000 more travelers than the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

Friday through Sunday more than 10,000 flights were delayed or canceled nationwide.

The problem is a combination of major staff shortages, bad weather, and the airlines having a hard keeping up with the demand. Delta and United have the highest number of cancellations.

Delta said it plans to cancel 100 flights a day this summer.

