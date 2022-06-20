‘Oh Say’ finalists pumped for primetime

Enter the 2022 "Oh Say Can You Sing" competition at your chance to win $500!

And then there were four.

The finalists for our annual ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ contest have been chosen and now the road to the finale begins. Out of 95 auditions, the voices of our four vocalists stood out the most.

The squad of singers is ready to serenade the 904 with some of your favorite songs.

“Very excited and happy. I’ve been telling all my friends and family,” said the youngest performer, Khloe Grace.

Joining Khloe for a duet of “Up Where We Belong” will be Clifton Daniels. “I’m excited. Nervous a little bit but I think everything is still good it’s all good.”

Nathan Elwood is new to performing but is ready to pull an upset. “Shocked. Definitely an exciting feeling,” he said.

His singing partner Alec Webster didn’t expect to make the Final Four. “I was excited. I was pretty surprised because there were a lot of good singers. And I thought I had a good shot, but I wasn’t sure. So, when I got the callback, it was kind of relieving, I guess.”

Our ‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ crew assembled on River City LIVE to find out which tunes they could select for their finale solo performances. They also go the chance to learn how they’d be paired up for the second year of duets.

While Khloe and Clifton are a pair of perfect strangers: “She knows exactly what she wants. Definitely, I think she’s the leader of the group,” Daniels said.

“He’s very nice and seems very talented and I’m very excited to work with him,” Grace exclaimed.

Nathan and Alec are a blast from the past.

“This wouldn’t be our first time collaborating together,” Elwood said. “The first time I met him, like the very first time he was working on a Blink 182 song and I’m a massive Blink 182 fan. So, like, he was playing “All the Small Things”. I’m like, I can connect with that. And that’s how I kind of started talking with him and then got to know each other.”

This show is all about the competition and each finalist is ready to flex their musical muscles.

“The big show itself. I just, when I’m on the stage, just kind of just like a whole change of just like this is this I love it up here. Just a big fun experience,” Elwood said.

“I’ve been in talent shows, but I’ve never been in like a competition where it’s like a couple of different rounds. So, it’s a little bit different than what I’m used to, but it’s very cool,” Grace said.

Webster followed with, “You know, I saw the music video for “Even Flow” by Pearl Jam, and I saw him just going nuts on stage. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s, that’s who I want to be,’ you know?”

“I think that they’re hungry. Like, they, I think everyone wants to win and do their best they have, you know, great support systems with them. So, I think that everything’s gonna be it’s gonna be a great show,” Daniels said.