Red, purple flags flying at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Monday is a federal holiday as we celebrate Juneteenth, and with scorching temperatures, the beach was extra busy.

Lifeguards were warning people to be careful. In Jacksonville Beach, they were flying red flags because of a high risk for rip currents.

There were also purple flags flying because of dangerous marine life like jellyfish.

Lifeguards say stay in shallow water, swim with a buddy and swim near a lifeguard. If you’re caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.