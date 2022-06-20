Westside Jacksonville shooting that left man critical now listed as murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shooting of a man earlier this month on Jacksonville’s Westside, that left the victim with injuries that were said to be life-threatening, is now listed on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Transparency Site as murder.

The shooting of the 28-year-old man happened on the evening of June 1 on Jammes Road near an apartment complex.

Previously, JSO records showed a man, Jeremiah Simpson, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was previously charged with attempted murder, armed drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon, according to his arrest report.

Additional charged had not been announced by publication of this article.