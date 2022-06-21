Free Property Fraud Alert system launched in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Clerk of Courts has launched a free service to help Duval County residents maintain the security of their property.

The launch of the Property Fraud Alert system was announced Tuesday.

The free program will allow property owners to monitor a personal or business name and be notified within 48 hours whenever a document is recorded in Duval County under that name so that they can review the document to make sure it is legitimate.

According to the FBI, property fraud is the fastest-growing white-collar crime committed in the United States. Scammers file fake deeds, making it appear as if they own homes that are not actually theirs and then trick people into giving them money to rent or buy those homes. and according to the Clerk of Courts, the Property Fraud Alert aims to stop this from happening.

“This new Property Fraud Alert is a game changer,” Clerk Jody Phillips said in a news release. “By giving individuals and businesses the ability to proactively monitor recorded documents, this will be a valuable tool to stop property fraud in Duval County in its tracks. The Clerk’s Office is honored to be able to offer this service at no cost to members of our community so that they can feel secure in their ownership of their homes and businesses.”

To sign up for the Property Fraud Alert, visit duvalclerk.com/propertyfraud.

If you suspect that you are a victim of fraud, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.