TELL US: Have you been a victim of property fraud in Duval County?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval Count Clerk of Courts is launching a property fraud alert system to keep property owners aware of any filings using their name or business. According to the FBI, property fraud is the fastest growing white-collar crime committed in the United States. Scammers will fake deeds and make it appear as if they own homes or property that is not actually theirs. They will then trick others into giving them money to rent or buy the property.

