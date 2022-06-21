POSITIVELY JAX: Local military families, Ukrainian families have cultural exchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USO and Rotary Club of Jacksonville hosted a cultural exchange day for local military families and Ukrainian refugee families at the Jacksonville Zoo Tuesday. This trip was more than just a kind gesture to the Yastrebov family.
“It’s like a dream fairytale -- they just can’t. It’s impossible, something like wow,” Genaeiy Yastrebov said.
The Yastrebovs just moved to Jacksonville and do not speak English. News4JAX used a translator to communicate with them.
The family said back in Ukraine, they were forced to live underground to escape bombs and gun shots.
But, this is the beginning of a new life.
“Before, they did not want to live,” Yastrebov said. “Now, they feel born again. Now it makes sense to live.”
Starting over in a new place isn’t easy, it’s something American military families know firsthand. Thanks to the USO and Rotary Club of Jacksonville, military families and Ukrainian refugee families had a chance to connect at the Zoo.
“It’s hard but it’s also good to know that they’re not alone and we’re not alone as well,” Kaylee Ream said.
Alex Rodriguez, a family member of the U.S. military, told News4JAX that he will work to be a best friend to one of the refugee families now living in Jacksonville.