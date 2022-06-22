91º

Baker County woman drops $10 on lotto, becomes multi-millionaire

Nick Jones, Senior producer

Photo provided by Florida Lottery.

TALLAHASSEE – How does a $260,000 annual salary over the next 25 years sound?

A Baker County woman took that deal — and it only cost her $10 up front.

The Florida Lottery says a 33-year-old Glen Saint Mary woman claimed the top prize playing its $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game. She chose to get those winnings in annual installments.

The winning ticket was bought from Country Boy’s Kwik Stop located at 7218 West Mount Vernon Street in Glenn Saint Mary. That retailer gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

