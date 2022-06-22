Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff weigh in on gun violence bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved one step closer to passing what would be the first new gun control legislation in nearly 30 years, News4JAX asked the candidates for Jacksonville sheriff what they think about the provisions in the bill and how the measure might impact Duval County.

Fourteen Republicans have joined every Democrat in advancing the new measure.

This bill may not have everything President Joe Biden was calling for after the deadly mass shooting last month at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, but gun rights advocates are still calling the package a win and saying that more legislation will follow.

The bill would expand background checks for gun buyers between ages 18 and 21.

It would encourage states to allow the FBI to have access to sealed juvenile records as part of the agency’s federal background check system for those young potential buyers.

The bill would also expand the law that bans domestic abusers from owning a gun. It would include -- not just abusive spouses -- but people in serious, intimate relationships. It’s commonly called the “boyfriend loophole.”

It would also incentive states to create “red flag” laws. That’s when the court can temporarily confiscate firearms from anyone who is deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The bill would also allow those who have been restricted from buying a gun to have that right restored if their record is clean for five years.

Those are the big parts of the bill, but it would also provide funding for telehealth programs, school safety and training, and community-based mental health projects.

Here’s what News4JAX has heard from candidates for the sheriff of Jacksonville:

Democrat Wayne Clark

“From what I have heard, the bill on the surface seems to address some of the urgently needed steps to improve safety in communities by eliminating loopholes for those not legally eligible to acquire firearms. I have not had a chance to personally read the bill to fully understand the changes, and how those changes might impact local law enforcement. As sheriff, I fully intend to do everything necessary to keep all of Jacksonville safe from illegal gun violence and take all necessary steps to enforce all applicable laws,” Clark said in statement.

Democrat Dr. Tony Cummings

“I am delighted that our elected officials in Washington D.C. are finally listening to the people’s concerns about the need for commonsense gun control legislation. Unfortunately, it took the deaths of so many innocent fellow Americans to wake the Senate up to the need for meaningful, bipartisan, framework on this long overdue legislative issue. This is the type of bipartisan cooperation that we (i.e., Americans) need from our elected officials to bring us all together as a nation. I intend to take this same bipartisan approach with our local city leaders to reform the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office once I am elected sheriff,” Cummings said in a statement.

Democrat Ken Jefferson

Democrat Lakesha Burton

Republican T.K. Waters

