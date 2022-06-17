All 5 candidates for Jacksonville sheriff have qualified, elections officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Candidates have until noon Friday to file their paperwork if they want to run for office in Florida. That’s for everything from school board to governor.

Six candidates had announced they were running for Jacksonville sheriff -- but that number was down to five Friday morning after Mat Nemeth withdrew from the race and tossed his endorsement to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters.

As of Friday morning, all five remaining candidates have officially qualified to run. In addition to Waters, they are Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Dr. Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark.

Waters, a Republican who was also recently endorsed by former sheriff Mike Williams and Gov. Ron DeSantis, has raised the most funds in the race. The latest contribution numbers show Waters has raised $1,231,857.66.

Waters earlier this month said he intended to retire from JSO in the coming weeks after transitioning his responsibilities as chief of investigations.

With the unexpected resignation of Williams earlier this month, the City Council has scheduled a special election for Aug. 23 -- the same day as the Florida Primary.

After voters head to the polls, if none of the candidates reach more than 50% of the vote, then the top two must face off during a Nov. 8 run-off election.

The winner will serve out what’s left of Williams’ term.

After that, voters will head to the polls two more times early next year.

First for the consolidated election on Feb. 21, then again for the general election on April 17.

That means in addition to interim Sheriff Patt Ivey, who is currently serving, Jacksonville could potentially have two more sheriffs by next year.