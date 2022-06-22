Effects returned to family of Tampa officer killed in the line of duty in 1965

TAMPA, Fla. – While responding to a burglary call in 1965, Officer William Krikava, of the Tampa Police Department, was killed in the line of duty. He was 35 years old.

Two men were apprehended and charged. After being granted a change of venue, one of the defendants was tried in Duval County and sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

As reported by the Duval County Clerk of Courts, evidence entered by the state attorney’s office into the case included Krikava’s service belt, service cap, sidearm and a collection of articles and tributes to the fallen officer. The evidence has been in possession of the Clerk of Courts for the past 57 years.

The Clerk of Courts said the case file recently met its retention requirements and an order was made to release the items back to Krikava’s department and they were transferred back to Krikava’s family.

“We are honored to help memorialize Officer Krikava’s heroic legacy,” the Clerk of Courts wrote.