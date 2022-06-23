Man found dead in car that crashed into home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car that crashed into an Eastside home on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded in the afternoon to a call about shots fired in the neighborhood and found the man dead in the vehicle that struck the house on East 26th Street.

The residents of the home were not injured, according to JSO.

Detectives said they are searching for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).