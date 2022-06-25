LGBTQ+ advocates vow to continue fight despite ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Supporters at the Proud to Say Gay Rally covered the Duval County Courthouse’s lawn Saturday afternoon to speak up for equal rights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Supporters at the Proud to Say Gay Rally covered the Duval County Courthouse’s lawn Saturday afternoon to speak up for equal rights.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Bill in March which sparked outrage among the LGBTQ+ community. The law allows parents to sue school districts over violations.

Critics dubbed the bill the “Don’t Say Gay” bill for forbidding lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Supporters gathered at a Proud to Say Gay rally in Jacksonville (WJXT)

Supporters at the rally said although this is a scary time to be in, they have every intention to keep fighting and stand against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Aj Ferraro said the law puts too many lives in jeopardy and shared why keeping LGBTQ+ conversations in school is important to protect those lives.

“I was able to say things all the way back to 5, 6, and 7 years old that showed I was non-binary and nobody else talked about it, nobody had the words to tell me my identity. I could have figured that out a way lot sooner and been comfortable with myself if that was something we talked about in schools,” Ferraro said.

Others attending the event said they feel empowered to know the Jacksonville community is still fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.