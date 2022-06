JACKSONVILLE, Fla – One person is in serious condition after a shooting on Jacksonville’s Northwest side Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

Officers say they were flagged down on Lem Turner Road by another vehicle around 9 p.m. where they found two men shot inside of a car.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one is stable and the other is in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.