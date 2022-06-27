85º

LIVE

Local News

Now Hiring: IRS looking to fill 225 positions in Jacksonville

There are over 4,000 openings nationwide

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: IRS, Hiring Event, Jacksonville, Duval County
FILE (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service wants to hire 225 contract representative positions in Jacksonville this summer.

These full-time positions provide administrative and technical assistance to people and businesses primarily over the phone or through written and in-person communication. The position falls under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority.

You do not need prior tax experience to apply. There are Spanish bilingual opportunities as well.

The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The pay for these positions starts at $36,118 per year.

Shift availabilities vary by location but there are openings for the day shift (hours between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.), mid-shift (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.), and swing shift (2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.) in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

The IRS has over 4,000 openings nationwide.

All employees must be U.S. citizens, pass an FBI fingerprint check and tax compliance verification, and meet the mandatory education, training, and experience qualification requirements.

Click here to apply and learn more information about the positions.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.

email