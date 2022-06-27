Now Hiring: IRS looking to fill 225 positions in Jacksonville

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service wants to hire 225 contract representative positions in Jacksonville this summer.

These full-time positions provide administrative and technical assistance to people and businesses primarily over the phone or through written and in-person communication. The position falls under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority.

You do not need prior tax experience to apply. There are Spanish bilingual opportunities as well.

The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The pay for these positions starts at $36,118 per year.

Shift availabilities vary by location but there are openings for the day shift (hours between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.), mid-shift (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.), and swing shift (2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.) in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

The IRS has over 4,000 openings nationwide.

All employees must be U.S. citizens, pass an FBI fingerprint check and tax compliance verification, and meet the mandatory education, training, and experience qualification requirements.

Click here to apply and learn more information about the positions.