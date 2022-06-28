Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue reports a record high number of calls in June

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue is reporting a record number of calls-for-service. On Saturday, June 25, lifeguards responded to 56, a record number for June. Even though red flags were flying, several people still spent a day at the beach, resulting in a record number of calls.

The breakdown is as follows:

Water-Related: 30

Distress Swimmers Total: 4

Distress Vessels Total: 1

Preventative Contacts: 2

Preventative Response: 23

Non-Water Related: 26

EMS: 2

Vehicle Patrols: 20

Missing Persons Reunited: 1

After-Hours Response: 1

Captain Rob Emahiser, the Ocean Rescue Division’s Captain said, “Despite the increase in dangerous conditions, the highly populated beach day, and the record number of calls-for-service, I would call this day a success. We had no fatal drownings and quick incident response times to all calls for- service. I am very proud of these professional ocean rescue lifeguards who worked on Saturday.”