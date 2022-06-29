Attorneys file 4 court motions ahead of Aiden Fucci’s trial

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, have filed four pretrial motions they say will ensure their client receives a fair trial.

The motions include:

That the jury not be shown crime scene or autopsy photos of Bailey

That Bailey’s family be admonished against emotional outbursts in the courtroom

That the jury not be told about Fucci’s first-degree murder indictment

That TV cameras not be allowed in court for jury selection

Records show there was also a motion filed earlier this month, for “authority to transport defendant.” The reason is unclear. The defense would only say that it’s confidential.

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

Fucci appeared in court earlier this month ahead of his scheduled November trial.

Bailey was found dead May 9, 2021 -- on Mother’s Day. Fucci, her schoolmate, was arrested in the early morning hours, the day after deputies found Bailey’s body less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the Durbin Crossing community, the neighborhood where Bailey also lived. Investigators said his DNA was on Bailey’s body.

Fucci will be in court again on Aug. 31.