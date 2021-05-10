Timeline: What we know about Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance

Hours after a St. Johns County teen was reported missing over the weekend, authorities announced they had called off the search for girl. During a Sunday evening news briefing, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said a body believed to be Tristyn Bailey’s was recovered during a search effort. The sheriff did not offer any other information, saying additional details would be released Monday. Below, we have compiled a timeline of events related to the investigation.

RELATED: Searchers find body believed to be St. Johns County girl | Community rallies around family of teen found dead

Ad

Timeline of events

This timeline is based on details from authorities that were available to News4Jax on Monday morning. It will be updated as we learn more about the teen’s disappearance and death.