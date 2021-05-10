Partly Cloudy icon
Timeline: What we know about Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance

Authorities believe they have recovered the body of 13-year-old girl reported missing Sunday

Tristyn Bailey (Provided by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/WJXT)

Hours after a St. Johns County teen was reported missing over the weekend, authorities announced they had called off the search for girl. During a Sunday evening news briefing, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said a body believed to be Tristyn Bailey’s was recovered during a search effort. The sheriff did not offer any other information, saying additional details would be released Monday. Below, we have compiled a timeline of events related to the investigation.

Timeline of events

This timeline is based on details from authorities that were available to News4Jax on Monday morning. It will be updated as we learn more about the teen’s disappearance and death.

