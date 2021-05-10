Timeline: What we know about Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance

Hours after a St. Johns County teen was reported missing over the weekend, authorities announced they had called off the search for girl. During a Sunday evening news briefing, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said a body believed to be Tristyn Bailey’s was recovered during a search effort. The sheriff did not offer any other information, saying additional details would be released Monday. Below, we have compiled a timeline of events related to the investigation.
Timeline of events
- 12 a.m. Sunday: The last time Tristyn Bailey’s family saw her, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.
- 1:15 a.m. Sunday: Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center in the Durbin Crossing community in northwest St. Johns County, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
- 10 a.m. Sunday: Tristyn Bailey’s family reports the teen missing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
- 10:59 a.m. Sunday: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posts a message on Facebook asking for information regarding the whereabouts of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
- 2:28 p.m. Sunday: The Sheriff’s Office posts a follow-up tweet, seeking information on the teen’s location after she was reported missing by her family.
- 4:49 p.m. Sunday: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement activates a Missing Child Alert for Tristyn Bailey, asking the public to contact law enforcement.
- 6 p.m. Sunday: A body is recovered during the search for Tristyn Bailey with the Sheriff’s Office saying authorities had made a preliminary identification.
- 7 p.m. Sunday: The Durbin Crossing neighborhood notifies residents that the community’s North Amenity Center will be closed until further notice.
- 7:08 p.m. Sunday: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirms the search for the 13-year-old girl has been called off; no further details provided.
- 8 p.m. Sunday: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Robert Hardwick calls a news conference to announce authorities have recovered a body believed to belong to Tristyn Bailey.
This timeline is based on details from authorities that were available to News4Jax on Monday morning. It will be updated as we learn more about the teen’s disappearance and death.