2 children’s pajamas sold on Amazon recalled due to burn risks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Consumer Product and Safety Commission issued a recall Thursday for two different children’s pajamas sold on Amazon.

The CPSC said the pajamas failed to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall includes a children’s nightgown sold from June 2019 through May 2022 for between $13 and $39 made by iMOONZZZ.

Children's nightgown (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The CPSC said about 2,000 units were sold individually or as a set of three. The flower print nightgowns were sold in blue, pink and white and in sizes 3-4T, 5-6 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, 8-9 Years, and 10-12 Years.

The other item being recalled is a children’s footless pajama sold from November 2021 through April 2022 for between $13 and $33 made by Kids Tales, the CPSC stated. About 9,000 units were sold in five sizes 66 (3-6 Months), 73 (6-12 Months), 80 (12-18 Months), 90 (18-24 Months), and 100 (2-3T) and various prints.

Children's footless pajama (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

No incidents or injuries have been reported for either item as of yet, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Kids Tales or iMOONZZZ for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the pajamas will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, you will receive a full refund for the purchase price.