60 pounds of marijuana, 20+ guns seized at Southside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over 60 pounds of marijuana and more than 20 guns were seized from inside a luxury apartment on the Southside off Gate Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Trevyn Howard, 21, and Gabriela Dominguez, 19, were arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. When Jacksonville police raided their apartment, they said they found the marijuana stuffed in suitcases and boxes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police also found 22 handguns, an AK-47 Rifle, a shotgun, cash and cocaine. Prior to the raid at the apartment, police said they executed a search warrant at an auto detailing business on Beaver Street, where Howard reportedly works.

Neighbors we spoke with feared retaliation after learning about the guns and drugs discovered in the neighbor’s apartment. News4JAX is not identifying them by name.

“I think that’s absolutely insane,” one neighbor said. “I had no idea any of that was going on.”

“That’s just crazy,” another neighbor told us. “I mean, it’s right down the hallway from me.”

But neighbors who kept a watchful eye said they weren’t shocked to learn police showed up here.

“We aren’t surprised,” a third neighbor said. “We were very suspicious about the activities.”

A fourth neighbor said she’s witnessed suspicious activities in the area of the parking lot right under the suspects’ second-floor window.

“I have seen hand-to-hand transactions,” she said.

Howard was released from jail on a $900,000 bond. He faces a list of narcotics and gun charges.

Dominguez posted a $100,000 bond. She faces a charge of trafficking marijuana.