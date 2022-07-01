Jacksonville police respond to 3 different scenes before finding woman shot at 4th location

Police say a car was found in the area of West 13th and Grunthal streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was wounded Friday in a shooting that sent police to multiple scenes in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to an apartment complex on Cleveland Road after ShotSpotter notified them of gunfire in the area. Police said nothing was found inside the complex.

According to police, they received another ShotSpotter notification just south on Cleveland Road, and that’s where they did find several shell casings in the roadway.

Police said they responded to another call at West 13th and Grunthal streets, where they located a vehicle with several bullet holes. The Sheriff’s Office said several people then called police from another location, saying they had been in the vehicle and a woman in the car had been shot. Police said she was located and then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they’re interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate.