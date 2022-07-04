Woman dies after car hits parked vehicle, rolls over in Northside neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed in a roll-over crash Monday morning in a neighborhood on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sasha Road, which is in a subdivision in the Pumpkin Hill area south of Cedar Point Road.

JSO Lt. Nassim Mana said a woman in her 60s was driving a Ford Fiesta north on Sasha Road at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her car and struck a parked vehicle. The Fiesta then rolled over, Mana said. Paramedics responded, but the driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene, Mana said.

According to Mana, she lived in the neighborhood.

Asked whether the woman was wearing a seat belt, he said the paramedics were already working on her when JSO arrived, so it’s not 100% known.

Mana said no one else was injured. He noted that the vehicle that was struck was properly parked at the time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was the 97th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.