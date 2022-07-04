Educators and parents: Tell us how a teacher shortage has affected your school?

News4JAX has reported that Duval County has more schools in need of extra support than any other school district in Florida. A Florida Department of Education report outlines a dire need for English teachers this upcoming school year.

Exceptional Student Education (ESE), Science, Reading, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Math and Physical Science are subjects also listed as having a critical teacher shortage.

