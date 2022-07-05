87º

For the first time in 3 years, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will re-open to the public Wednesday

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach Pier set to reopen around 4th of July after lengthy construction project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Pier is set to re-open Wednesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. The structure has been under construction since 2019 after Hurricanes Irma and Matthew damaged it.

Now, the pier is 8 feet taller to protect it from storm surge, and help it withstand future storms. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman will host the ribbon cutting ceremony to re-open the pier Wednesday.

