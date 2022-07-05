Sources: Police searching for shooter in St. Augustine neighborhood

Heavy law enforcement presence can be seen on Rosella Court

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies are actively searching for a shooter in the Moultrie area of St. Augustine, and a heavy law enforcement presence can be seen on Rosella Court.

Multiple sources tell News4JAX that an elderly woman was found shot in her home and was flown to HCA Florida Orange Park hospital.

A partially written word was seen spray-painted on the garage door of a home that was surrounded by deputies Tuesday morning, but it’s unclear what the word says, as it’s blocked by a car in the driveway.

K-9 deputies and helicopters were in the area, actively searching for a suspect.