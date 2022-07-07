Duval County Supervisor of Elections makes voting changes ahead of election season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections announced Thursday recent legislative changes to Florida Election Law for voters, according to a news release.

Under the new changes, the Supervisor of Elections is required to verify one of the following identifiers when a voter updates their record or requests a vote-by-mail ballot:

Florida driver’s license number

Florida ID card number

Last four digits of the Social Security number

The Supervisor of Elections office said it strives to maintain up-to-date records. Around 34,000 Duval County registered voters did not have updated information on file, according to a recent audit.

The office said it has sent a mailer to these voters for the opportunity to update their records. This will allow them to update their address or request vote by mail ballots online or over the phone. The mailer also included a voter registration application and a postage-paid envelope. The voter can complete the application and return it to the supervisor of elections office.

Ad

The deadline to register to vote is July 25 for primary election and October 11 for general election.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is August 13 for primary election and October 29 for general election.