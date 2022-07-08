Attorneys for Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio challenging how client’s traffic stop was handled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The lawyers for Charles Jones, also known as Jacksonville rapper “Julio Foolio,” want the prosecutor who visited the scene of their client’s traffic stop in April to be treated as a witness.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Foolio on suspicion of fleeing from police and a window tint violation.

Julio Foolio’s attorney tells News4JAX that body camera video shows a prosecutor at the scene of the traffic stop within a half-hour after he was pulled over. News4JAX requested that video, but it has not been released.

In an order to show cause document, Julio Foolio’s attorney wrote that the prosecutor was an essential witness who actively participated in the search, seizure, investigation, interrogation and arrest of Mr. Jones (Julio Foolio).

Julio Foolio’s attorney said the rapper was also questioned about his best friend’s murder while he was detained.

The State Attorney’s Office sent News4JAX a statement saying:

”Depending on the nature of the offense or individuals involved, it is not uncommon for attorneys in our office to go the scene of a crime. The State has already filed motions to quash the defense’s subpoena and remove the attorney as a witness.”

The state’s motion to quash reads in part that the prosecutor should not be subpoenaed as a witness because they were not present during the time of the criminal offense.

Julio Foolio’s attorney’s response reads in part: “The State’s attempt to quash the deposition subpoena has no basis in law or fact.”

According to Julio Foolio’s arrest report, members of JSO’s gang unit noticed the window tint on his blue Dodge Durango appeared to be too dark. The undercover detectives initiated a traffic stop near Division Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The report says Julio Foolio continued driving at 20 mph for three blocks without stopping -- ultimately stopping in the middle of the street near Division Street and West 18th Street.

More undercover detectives showed up and surrounded the car, according to the report. Detectives said Julio Foolio and his two passengers did not get out at first and were rummaging through the car.

They were eventually handcuffed. Guns and cellphones inside the car were seized. The report shows Julio Foolio and another person in the car are documented gang members of the group 6 Block.

Sources say 6 Block is associated with the violent gang KTA. Julio Foolio is known for his popular drill rap videos with controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

Julio Foolio has been granted permission to travel for work, but remains on house arrest.