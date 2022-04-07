Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio stopped by police over window tint, arrested: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper was arrested Tuesday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after police stopped the vehicle he was driving, according to his arrest report.

Charles Jones, who goes by the rap name of “Julio Foolio,” was booked Tuesday night into the Duval County jail, according to jail records. Duval County court records appear to show he has since bonded out and is on home detection.

Police said they pulled Jones, 23, on Division Street on suspicion of illegal car window tint.

Jones and two other men in the car were detained and handcuffed while the car was searched, according to Jones’ arrest report.

Jones told police there was a gun in the car, which was seized, the report states

Since JSO said Jones didn’t pull over for three blocks, he was charged with failing to obey police -- fleeing.

Jones was in the headlines late last year when he grazed by a bullet during a shootout outside a Riverside home where music was being recorded, according to a JSO report. The shootout left bullets holes scattered around the neighborhood -- in car windows and in homes.

RELATED: Jacksonville rappers are making music videos about real murders. Police and mothers of victims are watching

As rapper Julio Foolio, he’s known for his controversial rap lyrics that contain details about murders in Jacksonville and his affiliation to the group KTA, a group that is known as a violent criminal organization, according to JSO.