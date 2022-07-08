Final suspect wanted in Romanian ATM skimming ring captured, according to FBI Jacksonville

Wanted by FBI Jacksonville since 2020, Nelu Onica is now in custody. Onica was the final suspect wanted in a large Romanian ATM skimming ring with victims in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

CAPTURED: Nelu Onica is now in custody. Onica has been #wanted by @FBIJacksonville since 2020 for his alleged involvement in a large Romanian ATM skimming ring that operated throughout the country. Thanks to @FBISanFrancisco for assistance in his arrest. https://t.co/a7VJKcyJi5 pic.twitter.com/LDnjItuRx0 — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) July 8, 2022

In November 2020, News4JAX reported on the ATM skimming ring, operating across the country, with numerous victims in Jacksonville. The FBI said the operation performed skimming and “cash-out” operations.

According to the indictment, between March 2019 and June 2020, the group stole credit card information and funds by placing skimmers on ATMs. After they removed the skimmers, the FBI said, the suspects downloaded the stolen account and personal identification numbers and re-encoded that data onto blank cards.

Onica is the 10th person arrested in this illegal operation.