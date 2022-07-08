Ponte Vedra Beach library closed due to repairs to lightning strike damage

The Ponte Vedra Beach Branch of the St. Johns County Public Library System is temporarily closed due to emergency repairs to damage caused by a lightning strike last week, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners’ Office of Public Affairs said Thursday.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded in the afternoon hours of July 1 to a fire at the library on Library Boulevard near State Road A1A. On the day of the fire, a public information officer told News4JAX that the fire was quickly put out but could not confirm it was caused by a lightning strike. However, county officials said in a news release Thursday that the lightning strike occurred during the same time that the fire was reported.

Ad

Officials said everyone was safely evacuation from the building and “the collection received no damage during this event.”

A portion of the roof and the electrical system are currently being repaired, and the library is anticipated to reopen the week of July 18, according to officials.

During this closure, officials said, no items will be due, all holds will be extended and impacted patrons will not accrue late fees. In addition, according to officials, no item returns or book donations are being accepted at this location as the book drop is inaccessible. Patrons may take advantage of multiple online resources, including e-books and databases, or find information about other SJCPLS branches at www.sjcpls.org.

For updates regarding this temporary closure, visit the SJCPLS website or email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com.