Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.

The FHP news release shows the ATV operator died.

According to FHP, the shooting that the operator is suspected in happened about a mile away — in the area of U.S. Highway 90 and Northwest Turner Avenue — about 15 to 30 minutes before the deadly crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.