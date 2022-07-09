15-year-old bicyclist hit by SUV, seriously injured in Clay County: troopers

A teenage bicyclist was hit by a sport utility vehicle and seriously injured Saturday afternoon in Clay County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 12:10 p.m. on County Road 209 near Ravenwood Drive, south of Green Cove Springs, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old Keystone Heights boy was riding a bicycle north in the southbound lanes of C.R. 209 when he crossed the roadway and was struck by a Chevrolet Acadia traveling northbound.

The teen suffered serious injuries, troopers said. A news release from FHP shows he was not wearing a helmet.

Troopers said the SUV driver, a 35-year-old Clay County woman, was not injured.