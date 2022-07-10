‘Aggressive alligator’ forces Florida park to close temporarily

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A Florida park closed Sunday morning because of an “aggressive alligator,” according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

The police department said Palm Island Park would reopen sometime in the future, but no other details about the alligator or reopening date for the 8-acre nature preserve were given.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators in Florida are currently in the nesting season, right between the mating and hatching seasons.

Courtship with alligators begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June, FWC said. Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

It’s not clear if the aggressive reptile at Palm Island Park is a mother alligator, but News4JAX news partner News 6 was given the following list of alligator safety tips by Gatorland at the onset of Alligator breeding season this year: