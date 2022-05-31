Man looking for Frisbees in Florida lake killed in gator attack

A man looking for Frisbees in a Florida lake on Tuesday was killed by an alligator, according to authorities and media reports.

Citing a news release from the Largo Police Department, the Tampa Bay Times reported that it’s believed the 47-year-old man went into Taylor Lake at John S. Taylor Park in Largo -- just north of St. Petersburg -- to retrieve Frisbees when the attack happened about 9:30 a.m.

According to the newspaper, police initially thought the man drowning, but an alligator was spotted nearby, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene.

WTSP-TV reported that FWC confirmed the man was bitten by an alligator and later died.

Ad

RELATED: Alligator mating season: Local trapper shares warning about ‘nuisance alligators’ in Northeast Florida

An alligator trapper was called, according to the Times, but as of noon, a gator had not been captured.

The park’s website notes that visitors can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it, the Associated Press said.

Police asked people to avoid the lake as the investigation continues, according to AP.

Ad

To learn more about coexisting with alligators in Florida, visit FWC’s website.