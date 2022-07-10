Northside apartment evacuated after car crash starts gas leak, sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car drove into a Northside apartment which led to a gas leak on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, around 2:30 p.m., the car drove forward instead of in reverse at the Monoco Arms Apartments on Monaco Drive near Dunn Avenue.

The crash did cause damage to the gas line and a support beam on the building.

There were no injuries at the time of the incident.

A witness, who asked to go by Edward “BBG,” said he was playing cards with friends in his apartment when he heard a loud “kaboom.” The impact caused the ground and the walls to shake.

“This building is full of senior citizens. These are people mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers,” Edward said.

Edward said the issue was connected to a domestic violence incident, but News4JAX was not able to confirm that with the police.

Edward also said neighbors were told by officials to move their cars, vacant the area and go to the front of the complex after the gas leak.