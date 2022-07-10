Woman dies, another seriously hurt after crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the red Mitsubishi Eclipse they were riding in was traveling north on Northeast 21st Street when for unknown reasons the car veered off into the shoulder, lost control and overturned.

The 23-year-old woman is in serious condition, FHP said.

The FHP crash report said neither were wearing seatbelts.

FHP is still investigating to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.