New Omicron sub-variant is as contagious as measles, doctors say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron 4 and 5, is as contagious as measles.

Local infectious disease specialist Doctor Mohammad Reza said the most recent COVID-19 Omicron variants 4 and 5 are very contagious.

Reza said the initial virus, in 2020, had the ability to infect three other people from one carrier. The most recent variant is exponentially more contagious with the ability of one carrier to infect 18 people.

“The sub-variant 5 has been dubbed to be about 18.6. Measles is known as the most contagious virus to humans, that’s 18,” Reza said.

However, Reza said there is a silver lining. Scientists have not seen a recent spike in hospitalization cases but warn one person can get the virus multiple times.

“The vaccine will still protect you against severe infection and hospitalization, but you can still get infected and still get pretty sick,” Reza said.

Reza said COVID-19 is one of the most infectious diseases for human beings.

According to John Hopkins University of Medicine over one million people have died from the virus in the United States.

Although COVID-19 seems like it is here to stay, everyone is encouraged to take precautions, get vaccinated and remember that you can get infected more than once.

Reza recommends avoiding large indoor crowds as one preventative measure for avoiding being infected.

“I know I wish the entire world was done with COVID-19 but even mentally we may be checking out, covid is not. It’s a virus. It doesn’t care. It’s going to infect you regardless,” Reza said.