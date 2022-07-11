St. Johns County schools top state in FSA scores; Duval County below state average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Standards Assessment scores for students were released last week and they show mixed results for area schools.

The FSAs test students in select grades on subjects like math and English and give school districts a good idea of students’ progress.

St. Johns County students have a reputation for doing well on the FSAs and once again led the state with the highest scores.

St. Johns County had the highest scores in the state in:

English Language Arts: 73%

Science: 75% (combined)

Math: 78% (tied for the highest score with Nassau County)

Social Studies (History and Civics): 87.5%

But while St. Johns County led the way, Duval County Public Schools was below the state average in every subject tested:

English Language Arts: 45% (7 points below state average)

Science: 47.6% (4.7 points below state average)

Math: 50% (5 points below state average)

Social Studies: 63% (4 points below state average)

The district did see two-point improvements in math and social studies scores, according to data.

After district grades were released last week, DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene talked about the challenges schools faced last school year including the ongoing pandemic, teacher vacancies and student absenteeism. Greene said that while there is a lot of work that needs to be done, the district is excited about the reduction in the number of D schools and the increase in the number of schools graded “A,B, or C.”

But after this year, there will be no more FSAs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis put an end to the exams earlier this year when he signed a bill to replace them with the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T) which will give shorter tests to students three times a year.

“Now by law, the fall and winter results must be provided to teachers within one week and parents within two weeks, which allows rear wheel time intervention before it’s too late,” DeSantis said in March.

Critics have said the new progress monitoring system will not reduce the number of standardized testing students take and doesn’t eliminate make-or-break tests at the end of the year.

For a complete breakdown of FSA scores for the state and all area districts, click here.