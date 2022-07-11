Lanes of I-10 reopen near Lane Avenue after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 10 on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 10:20 a.m. on westbound I-10 between Lane and Cassat avenues.

Footage from a Florida Department of Transportation camera appeared to show a light pole leaning toward the eastbound lanes following the crash, which the Highway Patrol website described as a “hit-and-run.”

Following a crash Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, footage from a Florida Department of Transportation camera appears to show a tilted pole. (Florida 511)

At one point, according to the FHP website, all westbound and eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed, but most lanes had opened by about 11:45 a.m.

The number of people injured, as well as the number of vehicles involved, was not immediately clear. The Florida 511 website does note that it was a “multi-vehicle” crash.