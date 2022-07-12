GBI investigating after man, woman found dead in their Waycross home

The GBI released this photo of Virginia Thomas and Charles Barnett, who authorities say were found dead in their home in the Waycross area.

WAYCROSS, Ga. – A man and woman were found dead Monday in their home in the Waycross area, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

The bodies of Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were discovered in their bed at their home on South Lakeview Drive, according to the GBI.

The two had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Douglas Field Office at 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.