91º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

GBI investigating after man, woman found dead in their Waycross home

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Georgia, Waycross, Ware County, GBI
The GBI released this photo of Virginia Thomas and Charles Barnett, who authorities say were found dead in their home in the Waycross area. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

WAYCROSS, Ga. – A man and woman were found dead Monday in their home in the Waycross area, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

The bodies of Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were discovered in their bed at their home on South Lakeview Drive, according to the GBI.

The two had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI Douglas Field Office at 912-389-4103 or the Ware County Sheriff’s Office at 912-287-4327.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacksonville native and proud University of Florida graduate who joined News4Jax in March 2016.

email

Award-winning broadcast and multimedia journalist with 20 years experience.

email

facebook

twitter