Help wanted: Take our ‘work’ survey

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, and while layoffs remain low, it's the fifth straight week claims have topped the 230,000 mark. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 2 rose to 235,000, up 4,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 7. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reporters at “Solutionaries,” a show focused on solutions to significant issues we all face, are planning an upcoming series about work.

They plan to tell stories with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, and we’re hoping you’ll consider participating.

If you’re interested, please complete the form below. We’re using these questions to invite a well-rounded group of participants to help inform our reporting. If you’re unable to attend our forum on July 13 at 2 p.m. EST, you can still participate in the project through this survey and follow-up questions. All information collected here is only for this project. We will not sell or use your information for any other purpose. If you have questions about this survey or the project, contact Jeremy Allen at: jallen@grahammedia.com.