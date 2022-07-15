Man in custody after ax attack near Keystone Heights schools

A person was seriously injured Friday in an ax attack in Keystone Heights, and a man was taken into custody, Clay County deputies said.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was seriously injured Friday in an ax attack in Keystone Heights, and a man was taken into custody, Clay County deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of 300 SW Peach Street after receiving a 911 call and quickly set up a perimeter after receiving a suspect description.

Shortly after the perimeter was set up, the man was taken into custody. Deputies said he had assaulted a victim with an ax.

Records from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office show Kyle Gregory Ploe, 29, was arrested.

Clay County deputies investigate after an ax attack in Keystone Heights (WJXT)

Clay County Fire Rescue said someone was transported to the hospital from the scene with serious injuries. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

Deputies said it was an isolated incident as the victim and suspect were known to each other.

“This is the first time something as drastic as this has happened here,” said resident Sam Wells.

Kimberly Knapp lives across the street from where it happened.

Ad

“I came out the front door and I see all the police lights going and I saw officers surrounding the house, their weapons drawn,” Knapp said.

“It was the officers trying to coax the remaining person inside the house. So, you could hear them saying on the PA, ‘Please come out. You need to come out and talk to us,’” Knapp added.

Although the attack was reported near two school campuses, deputies emphasized that it did not occur on school property.