Former JTA driver who pleaded guilty to running over woman sentenced to 7 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former JTA bus driver was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the 2019 death of a woman who was run over by his bus.

Jean Silney was arrested in October 2019 after a woman was killed in June of that year when she became entangled while exiting a bus in Mayport.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, homicide investigators determined there was an argument on the bus between Silney and Jeanie Rozar over the bus schedule. Police said investigators obtained video of the argument, which showed Rozar exiting the bus.

Ad

The video, police said, showed Rozar’s arm closed in the glass door of the bus, and the bus took off at a high rate of speed and back into traffic. According to police, the video shows Rozar running next to the bus, attempting to free her arm before she was run over by the bus.

Reports released in the case allege the Silney “ignored the victim’s screams” as she tried to pull her arm out of the bus.

Jean Silney listens to testimony during Friday's sentencing hearing (WJXT)

At Friday’s sentencing, Silney was sentenced to five years of probation after his prison term. He was given credit for 140 days of time served. He must also complete an anger management course and community service and must pay more than $5,000 restitution.

Rozar’s mother died this week, so none of her family was at the hearing, but a representative for attorney Randy Reep’s office said the Rozar’s mother wanted the court to know that all matters with JTA had been handled and the family wanted Silney to be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Ad

Several people spoke on Silney’s behalf Friday, including his wife, Merie, his 16-year-old son, his brother and church members. Merie said they have known each other since they were 6 years old and grew up in the same neighborhood. She said her husband is remorseful and spends a lot of time by himself, reflecting on the Rozar’s death. She said he keeps his head down a lot of the time, which he did the entirety of the court hearing on Friday.

Silney himself said he is hoping to spend more time with his family, especially his teenage sons, after his prison sentence.

JTA records show Silney was fired seven months prior to the deadly crash in December of 2018 after he nearly ran over a supervisor’s foot when he was confronted about arriving early. But he was later rehired after the union appealed.

Silney was fired again after the deadly May 2019 incident. He was originally hired as a driver with JTA in 2007.

Ad

The company’s records also show a long list of complaints including running over a bike in a crosswalk while narrowly missing a biker in 2013. Silney also was reportedly seen arguing with a female passenger in 2016.