34-year-old man hit with DUI charge after driving wrong way on I-95: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old man was charged with a DUI after a wrong-way incident on Saturday morning.

Around 1:49 a.m., a black Ford pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Boulevard, according to the FHP report.

The pickup truck then collided with an arrow board inside a construction zone causing all I-95 northbound lanes to close, FHP said.

Both the driver and the passenger, 50, suffered minor injuries. It is unknown if they were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

The driver was arrested on a charge of DUI.