Florida woman grabbed by multiple gators after falling in pond dies, Sheriff says

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – An elderly woman died Friday night in Englewood near Sarasota after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two gators, according to Sarasota Sheriff officials.

A news release from the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office said the woman fell into a pond along the golf course near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club. She was struggling to stay afloat when she was grabbed by the two gators, Sarasota sheriff’s officials said.

“While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water,” a news release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to capture and remove the 8 feet 10-inch and 7 feet 7-inch alligators from the pond, officials said.

No cause of death has been determined. The incident is under investigation.

