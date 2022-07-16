Person shot on Jacksonville’s Northside expected to survive injuries, police say

A person who was shot Friday night on the Northside is expected to survive, and police are working to track down the shooter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Krueger, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units responded to the scene on Hidden Haven Court at about 5:30 p.m. Subsequently, Kruger said, officers were alerted about an hour later to a walk-in patient at a local hospital, identified as the person who had been shot.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Krueger said they’d been shot outside of a residence.

Krueger did not identify the person shot as male or female. He asked anyone with information that could help in the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.