2 men found shot, no suspects sought by investigators, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said no suspects are believed to be outstanding after two men were found shot Monday afternoon in two different locations.

According to Sgt. White, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at the scene of a person shot on Cassat Avenue around 1:45 p.m. He said that a short time later, a call came in about a person shot on Labelle Street.

Both men were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not believe to be life-threatening.

“We don’t believe any suspects are outstanding, and we don’t believe the public to be in any danger,” White said. “We believe we have made contact with all of the involved individuals.”

White said the Sheriff’s Office was speaking with “multiple individuals who appear to be involved with the incident and their relationships are unknown.” He said circumstances were currently unknown.