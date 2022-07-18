48-year-old man arrested for having sex with juvenile after FCSO responds to ‘See Something, Say Something’

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alphonso Joseph, 48, after discovering he was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old minor when responding to a noise complaint Thursday night.

FCSO dispatch center received a call around 9 p.m. about loud music being played in the Matanzas Woods Golf course, FCSO said. When deputies arrived, they found two men in the back seat of a gray Toyota Camry pulling up their pants, the release said.

Deputies interviewed the men separately. The 15-year-old said they met on Grindr, a dating app, FCSO said.

The 48-year-old told deputies they were “just chillin” and he had taken off his shirt because it was hot in the car.

According to the arrest affidavit, Joseph told deputies the juvenile told him he was 18 years old.

Joseph was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim over 12 under 16 years of age. He was released Friday morning on $15,000 bond.

“This sick and twisted individual preyed on a young child,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Great work by our deputies and detectives on arresting this child molester that took advantage of a child. This is another prime example of ‘See Something, Say Something,’ well in this case it was ‘hear something, say something’ worked and we thank the concerned citizen who alerted the Sheriff’s Office of suspicious activity.”