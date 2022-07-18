Pastor’s attorney files bond motion, suggests sex accusations were fabricated for financial motive

Paul Dyal, pastor of Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church, has been charged with capital sexual battery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attorney representing Jacksonville church pastor Paul Dyal, who is facing two counts of sexual battery, has filed a new motion for a bond to be set, court records show.

Dyal had a bond hearing in April and defense lawyers promised the judge that their client would appear for all hearings and stay away from children. Bond, however, was denied.

Dyal’s new attorney has filed a new motion for bond to be set, telling the judge that Dyal’s health is at issue. The motion says Dyal has a history of heart trouble and has a leaking heart valve that requires surgery.

The defense says Dyal needs prescription medicine that he’s not getting in jail, that he has been denied a wheelchair and that he has open foot sores that could get infected. The defense says that the sexual assault allegations were first raised in 2003, but Dyal has never changed his ID or moved away.

The motion also mentions a 2019 demand letter from a law firm seeking to settle a civil case and suggests there was a “financial motive to fabricate these accusations.”

Dyal’s lawyer says there’s no physical evidence to support the accusations, and for his client to be held without bond violates his constitutional rights.

A second bond hearing will be held Tuesday afternoon.